Clashes between ultras on the A1, the searches of the Police of Rome, Naples and Arezzo started today, against 33 people, all belonging to the ultras context of the Rome and Naples fans and a man belonging to the ultras circles of Arezzo, as part of the investigation into the clashes between opposing fans which took place at the Badia Al Pino service area on 8 January. The personal and local search decree was issued by the prosecutor of Arezzo.

The provision constitutes the epilogue of some investigative evidence that emerged in the context of the investigative activity conducted by the Digos policemen with the help of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police and coordinated by the Arezzo Public Prosecutor’s Office and has the purpose of acquiring further elements of test to define the responsible conduct of the people involved in the events. The action on the A1 saw the ultras fringes of the Naples and Rome fans involved in a tough clash that also took place with blunt objects, both in transit on that stretch of motorway headed respectively for Genoa (to play the Sampdoria football match -Naples) and the other in Milan (where the Milan-Roma match was scheduled).

For several minutes, elements of opposing factions faced each other on several areas of the motorway stretch adjacent to the service area, directly engaging the northbound transit lane, in fact causing the interruption of vehicular traffic which, over time, caused a queue of stationary vehicles about 9 km long. The continuous reciprocal throwing of objects, the lighting of torches and the explosion of firecrackers also affected the opposite carriageway, heading south, creating serious dangerous conditions for vehicles in transit. On the spot, the presence of police personnel, who arrived at the site of the events almost simultaneously with the ultras groups, averted the worst by preventing the clashes from affecting users parked in the restaurant areas of the service area. The subsequent in-depth investigative activity focused on analyzing the images taken on the occasion by some road users, as well as those recorded by the video surveillance system present in the service area.

The outcome of these activities, together with other investigative evidence, has made it possible to outline some positions of responsibility of 20 members of ultras organizations in Rome, 12 of the Neapolitan extremist supporters and one of the ultras groups of Arezzo, against whom the searches today.