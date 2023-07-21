Home page politics

Igor Girkin in the glass cage of a courtroom at Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court. The Kremlin is stepping up the pace against internal critics. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL AP/dpa

Nervousness in the Kremlin? The sharp-tongued ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin is arrested in Moscow. Although he is considered a staunch supporter of war, he is increasingly criticizing Russia’s military leadership.

MOSCOW – Former Russian intelligence officer and ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin – known by the alias Igor Strelkov – has been arrested on charges of extremism. A court in Moscow put the 52-year-old in custody until September 18.

Russian media published photos and videos of Girkin in a glass case in court. Girkin, who called for more decisive action against Ukraine in Russia’s war, faces extremism charges. His wife Miroslawa Reginskaya also informed about the arrest on Girkin’s Telegram channel.

Links to MH17 crash in 2014

Officials from the Investigative Committee took him away after a home search. Commentators spoke of a further purge by the security apparatus, which for days has been cracking down on critics of the military leadership, including generals. Girkin led the 2014 Kremlin-led separatist uprising in Ukraine’s Donbass region; in the “Donetsk People’s Republic” he called himself Defense Minister.

He has an international arrest warrant for his part in the 2014 downing of the Malaysian passenger plane MH17 over Donbass. At that time, all 298 occupants on board died.

Girkin is considered a staunch supporter of the war, but he increasingly criticized Russia’s military leadership – and accused it of incompetence and corruption. Initially he criticized chief of staff Valeri Gerasimov and defense minister Sergei Shoigu, but recently his accusations have increasingly been directed at President Vladimir Putin, whom he accused of inaction.

connection with the Wagner uprising

His arrest was based on a report from a former mercenary in Wagner’s private army. Wagner fought in Ukraine for a long time alongside regular Moscow troops. Girkin had been openly arguing with the head of the Wagner troupe, Yevgeny Prigozhin, for months. After the brief revolt against the military leadership led by Prigozhin, he accused Wagner of high treason.

Although Kremlin chief Putin had spoken of “treason” on the day of the uprising and the march of Wagner troops towards Moscow, he later assured those involved after negotiations and the withdrawal announced by Prigozhin. Recently, it has also become known that Putin had received Prigozhin and 35 high-ranking officers of the Wagner troops in the Kremlin after the uprising.

Many mercenaries are now in Belarus, whose ruler Alexander Lukashenko intervened as a mediator during the revolt. Girkin had criticized this as desertion. dpa