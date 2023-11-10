Ultraman: Rising it’s the new one movie animated announced by Netflix with a teaser trailer: arriving on the streaming platform during 2024, it stands as a reinterpretation of the legendary Japanese hero.

Unlike the previous project dedicated to Ultramanalso on Netflix and always in the form of anime, this time the features of the character have not been changed although the protagonist is not the historical Shin Hayata, but the baseball star Ken Sato.

The interesting thing is that in the film the alien will not find himself defending the Earth from the Kaiju who want to conquer it, but rather struggling with a decidedly unprecedented situation for him when the egg of his most fearsome opponent hatches in his hands.