Tsuburaya Productions has unveiled the launch date for the second season of ULTRAMAN, animated series produced by Netflix.

The first episode of the second season will debut on the streaming platform worldwide starting April 14 and the production studio unveiled that the opening piece it will be “3” of Noilion. It has also been confirmed that the voice actress Maaya Sakamoto will join the already massive cast of the series as Izumi, which will act as a romantic interest in Taro.

In Japan there will be a very special premiere of the second season on April 10 at Mori no Hall 21 in Chiba. The event will be divided into two parts, it will start with an orchestra that will play some of the most iconic songs of the first season and then conclude with the preview screening of the first episode of the second season. It will be possible to buy tickets for the whole month of January, although at the moment it is not clear what the price will be.

We leave you now with a new teaser for the second season of ULTRAMAN, wishing you a good vision as always.

ULTRAMAN: Season 2 – Teaser

Source: Tsuburaya Productions via Siliconera