The ultralight aircraft was on its way to land at Jade-Weser Airport when the accident happened. The causes are still unclear.

Sande – Two people died when a small plane crashed near Wilhelmshaven. According to current knowledge, the accident happened on Monday when the ultralight aircraft landed at Jade-Weser Airport, the police said.

According to the information, the small propeller plane started for a trip from the airfield in Mariensiel (Wilhelmshaven district). The machine had returned due to a technical defect. It crashed. The cause of the accident was initially unclear. Police investigations are continuing. The Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation was informed. dpa