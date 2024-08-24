MODENA. A man died in an accident with an ultralight this morning around 12:30 in Pavullo nel Frignano, in the Modena Apennines. The age of the victim is not known at the moment. The tragedy occurred near the Pavullo airport. The ultralight fell vertically during the climb, ending up crashing in a field near the fence. Therefore the cause could be linked to problems encountered during take-off. Firefighters and 118 on site, no injuries have been reported so far.



The victim is a 71-year-old Italian national. The firefighters reported this, also specifying that the ultralight in question is a glider, which crashed immediately after takeoff, ending up in the airport grounds, near the fence that delimits the land at the end of the runway. On site personnel from the Carabinieri of the Pavullo company. The procedures provided by the national agency for flight safety have been activated and the Public Prosecutor’s Office has been informed.