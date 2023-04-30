In the late afternoon of yesterday, 29 April 2023, an ultralight aircraft crashed in the upper Val Torre, in the Lusevera area (Udine). Two people on board, both died following the accident. One of the two victims was a pilot of the Frecce tricolori. This is Captain Alessio Ghersi, 34 years old, codenamed Pony 5. The person who was on board the aircraft with him would be a relative. The recognition of the victims took place late in the evening.

The accident occurred around 18:30, when some witnesses saw the aircraft crash wrapped in a cloud of smoke released after a blaze. The aircraft, a Pioneer 300 registration I-8548, had taken off shortly before from Campoformido, where there is an airfield.

Captain Ghersi, 34, originally from Domodossola, currently held the position of 2 right wingman, Pony 5, within the Frecce Tricolori formation. He had entered the Air Force in 2007 with the Ibis V Course of the Air Force Academy. After flying school he was assigned to the 4 Stormo of Grosseto, where he obtained the qualification of combat ready pilot on the Eurofighter aircraft, carrying out air defense activities both nationally and in NATO missions. Subsequently selected for the Frecce Tricolori, he would soon take part in his fifth acrobatic season with the National Acrobatic Team.