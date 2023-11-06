The biopharmaceutical Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a company focused on the development and commercialization of new therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced the launch in Italy of Evkeeza* (evinacumab). The drug, approved in June 2021 by the European Commission, is now reimbursed in Italy as an adjunct to diet and other therapies for the reduction of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) for the treatment of adults and adolescents aged over 12 years of age with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), with the conditions envisaged by the Monitoring Registers of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa).

The drug – administered via a 60-minute intravenous infusion every 4 weeks – is the first treatment of its kind for HoFH – explains a note – and is the first approved and marketed monoclonal antibody that inhibits the angiopoietin-like protein 3 (Angptl3) . This protein is involved in controlling cholesterol levels and blocking its effect reduces blood cholesterol. “We are proud – declares José Luis Moreno, vice president and general manager for Italy, Spain and Portugal of Ultragenyx – to announce the reimbursement of Evkeeza in Italy for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and we are grateful to the incredible community of HoFH patients and to healthcare workers across the country who have helped us make this treatment available. We look forward – he adds – to continuing to work together with patient associations, the scientific community and the public administration, to make this potentially able to change the lives of people living with this serious disease.”

Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia is the most severe form of hereditary hypercholesterolemia usually transmitted by both parents and affects an estimated one in 300,000 people worldwide. People with HoFH have extremely high levels of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) from birth. This condition can lead to heart attacks, heart valve disease, or other problems at a young age. The drug was discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which maintains marketing in the United States for the treatment of HoFH. Ultragenyx is responsible for marketing Evkeeza* for the treatment of HoFH in countries outside the United States. Recently – concludes the note – an application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to extend the indication to patients aged 5 years or older.