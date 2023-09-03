Information was released by the band’s vocalist, Roger Moreira; on Twitter, he asked for prayers for bassist Mingau

rock band musician outrage to rigor Rinaldo Oliveira Amaral, known as Mingau, was shot in the head on Saturday night (September 2, 2023) in Paraty (RJ). the information was disclosed by the band’s vocalist, Roger Moreira. He asked followers for neurosurgeon referrals. Hours later, he communicated that Porridge was already being attended to. According to the group’s website, Mingau turns 56 this Sunday.