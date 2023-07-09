“Ultrafast roguelite” Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun will launch on PC via Steam on 2nd August 2023.

To celebrate, publisher Marvelous Europe has released a playable demo that can be downloaded on Steam from now until July 17th.

Check out the frantic action yourself in the teaser below:

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun | Release Date Announcement.

Set “at the heart of a cataclysmic event in Edo Japan”, Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun is inspired by Japanese folklore and requires you to master “violent precision platforming in this fusion of extreme speed and one-button controls that will leave you dead and wanting more”.

“Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun is a killer fusion of brutal challenge and elegant simplicity, combining extreme speed with a unique control scheme,” Marvelous explains.

“In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps and parachuting assassins.Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse.”