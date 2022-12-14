The Volkswagen Group and Enel X Waythe company of Enel group dedicated to electric mobility, announced the launch of the 50/50 joint venture Ewiva with the aim of accelerating the diffusion of electric mobility in Italy by creating the largest, most reliable and widespread high power charging network (HPC) all over the country.

The first station was inaugurated in Rome at theEnel X Way Lab in Viale di Tor di Quinto (Via Flaminia, 871) in the presence of Elisabetta RipaCEO of Enel X, Elke Temme, SVP Charging and Energy of the Volkswagen Group; Eugenio PatanéCouncilor for Mobility of Rome Capital; Federico CalenoCEO of Ewiva e Dominic Furgiuelemember of the Transport Commission in the Chamber.

Ultrafast 350 kW HPC charging stations

Ewiva is already building the largest ultra-fast charging network in Italy with 750 points up to 350 kWsome of which awaiting activation, in 233 siteswhich are added to the approximately 17,000 managed by Enel X Way. The joint venture plans to install charging points at 500 sites by the end of 2023 with the aim of reaching the 3,000 charging points by 2025each with an output of up to 350 kW and powered 100% with renewable energy.

Ewiva is a joint venture between Enel X Way and the Volkswagen Group that offers charging up to 350 kW with renewable energy

Overall, Ewiva will manage over 800 sites that will focus on urban centres, in suburban areas and on the main Italian roads. Depending on the stalls available, the stations will be divided into Basic with 4 stalls, Convenience with six And Premium with 12.

Ultrafast recharge in Rome

The launch of Ewiva was the occasion to inaugurate the first station top-up station located in Rome, in Via Flaminia 871which has a room open to all customers and 14 ultra-fast charging points with a power of up to 300 kW. The Charging Hub is placed under a solar canopy composed of photovoltaic panels produced in the factory 3Sun Gigafactory of Enel Green Power in Sicily.

The first Ewiva station was inaugurated in Rome in Via Flaminia 871

Rome station is open 24/7 and also has a “lounge” area where it spends waiting for the recharge.

Ewiva ultrafast top-up rates

As for the rates, those provided by the app are applied in the Ewiva ultrafast stations Enel X Juice Pass with credit card.

Map of Ewiva ultrafast charging stations in Italy

The top-up option will also be available in the future plug&chargewith the transaction taking place automatically, with the car communicating with the infrastructure.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK