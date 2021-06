Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi Wins Presidential Elections in Iran

Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of Iran with over 62% of the vote.| Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EFE

With more than 62% of the vote, the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential elections in Iran in the first round. The result was released on Saturday (19) by the country’s national electoral commission. “With 28.6 million votes counted, Raisi got more than 17.8 million,” said Jamal Orf, chairman of the commission at a press conference.

A cleric and head of the judiciary, Raisi was considered the favorite for the presidential race, which had three other competitors. An ultra-conservative, he is known for his involvement as a prosecutor in the execution of thousands of political prisoners in the late 1980s. His election represents a likely shift towards religious radicalism after two terms of moderate Hassan Rohani. “I congratulate the people on their choice,” Rohani declared in a televised speech.