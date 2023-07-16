The Astrophysical Journal Letters: An ultracold radio-emitting dwarf discovered

Astronomers at the University of Sydney studied the brown dwarf T8 Dwarf WISE J062309.94-045624.6, which turned out to be the coldest object of this class capable of emitting radio signals. This ball of gas has a temperature of only 425 degrees Celsius, which is colder than a normal campfire, and it does not occur thermonuclear fusion like normal stars. About the opening reported in an article published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

T-dwarfs are a subclass of low-mass substellar objects (less than 0.075 solar masses), whose effective temperature (characterizes the luminosity of the body) reaches from 450 to 1500 kelvins, therefore they are classified as ultracold dwarfs. It is believed that ultracold dwarfs are able to generate a magnetic field due to rapid rotation, as a result of which auroras can occur at their poles. Radio emission is generated according to the principle of a cyclotron maser, when electromagnetic waves moving in a magnetic field are amplified by free electrons. This phenomenon is called electron cyclotron maser instability (ECMI).

So far, only six systems have been discovered that contain radio-producing T-dwarfs. Now T8 Dwarf WISE J062309.94-045624.6 has been added to them, which was discovered during an astronomical gigahertz survey conducted using the ASKAP radio interferometer. Further observations were made using the ATCA radio telescope in Australia and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa.

T8 Dwarf WISE J062309.94-045624.6 is located approximately 37 light years from Earth. The radius of the star is from 0.65 to 0.95 of the radius of Jupiter. Its mass remains uncertain, but it is at least four times as massive as Jupiter, but no more than 44 times. Thus, this ultracold dwarf, like other brown dwarfs, occupies an intermediate position between gas giants and low-mass stars.

Scientists have identified regularly repeating radio bursts with a frequency of 1.9 hours. It was shown that in an extended region of the object’s magnetosphere there are numerous local ECMI sources that emit radio emission in the form of overlapping cones. Jupiter has a similar region called the main auroral oval. It surrounds the magnetic pole, but is not symmetrical, so the rotation of the body determines the frequency of radio pulses.

The measured luminosity and period are comparable with other ultracold dwarfs observed in the radio range. This means that future observations in the megahertz to gigahertz bands with increased frequency and improved sensitivity are likely to detect dwarfs of a similar or later spectral type, that is, with an even colder temperature.