The Udinese ultras had said it the day before: you won’t celebrate the Scudetto on our pitch. And from words they moved on to deeds. In fact, a few dozen of them entered the field with belts and sticks, running towards the crowd of Neapolitans who had huddled around their players by the hundreds. Scuffles followed for a few minutes before the police in riot gear entered the field and managed to separate the few troublemakers from the cheering crowd. Immediately afterwards, a cordon of policemen took up positions in front of the Curva Nord where the Juventus supporters had returned, preventing them from returning to the pitch. Similarly in the other half of the pitch, more slowly, a larger number of policemen lined up across the pitch to contain the Azzurri’s enthusiasm, until even the Napoli fans returned to the Curva Sud from where they had come down.