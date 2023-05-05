From the threats on the eve (“You will not celebrate on our field”) we moved on to the facts. The police then restored order, clearing the grounds
The Udinese ultras had said it the day before: you won’t celebrate the Scudetto on our pitch. And from words they moved on to deeds. In fact, a few dozen of them entered the field with belts and sticks, running towards the crowd of Neapolitans who had huddled around their players by the hundreds. Scuffles followed for a few minutes before the police in riot gear entered the field and managed to separate the few troublemakers from the cheering crowd. Immediately afterwards, a cordon of policemen took up positions in front of the Curva Nord where the Juventus supporters had returned, preventing them from returning to the pitch. Similarly in the other half of the pitch, more slowly, a larger number of policemen lined up across the pitch to contain the Azzurri’s enthusiasm, until even the Napoli fans returned to the Curva Sud from where they had come down.
party resumed
—
Around 11.15pm, about half an hour before the final whistle, the stands of the Juventus fans were almost completely emptied. While on the other side of the stadium, the Azzurri fans resumed celebrating with cheers and waving of the flag. During the action of the police, several times they were asked to keep one of the entrances to the camp free to allow the arrival of the sanitary ware. In fact, there would have been six injured among the Neapolitan fans, two in hospital: one would have suffered a head injury and another a leg fracture and would have been transported to the Udine hospital. The two would not be serious.
