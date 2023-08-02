The new SUV from Automobili Pininfarina is blubbery and comes with the name Pura Vision.

Yes Yes. Real car purists abhor SUVs. But, the cars are so damn handy. That is simply due to smart marketing by the car manufacturers, because you get a larger car for the same price of a sedan. And if you have children, that’s just very practical. Still, most SUVs aren’t that exciting. Well, that is different with this Pura Vision.

Pininfarina Pura Vision

Automobili Pininfarina releases special cars, such as the Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina, which is a technical counterpart to the Rimac Nevera. But the SUV was still missing. Now the company comes with their vision of the electric SUV of the future. And the future looks bright!

Leave the design of beautiful cars to the Italians. Because oh, oh, oh, this looks so good. We already knew that the designers were busy at Pininfarina drawing an SUV, but now they have really unveiled the Pura Vision. Incidentally, the Italians do not call the SUV an SUV, but an LUV. Yes, a ‘Luxury Utility Vehicle’.

Design

The company’s CEO, Paolo Dellachà, says the concept hints at the potential for the Pura Vision to greatly inspire future production cars. It could just be that the car will go into production one day and could become a Ferrari Purosangue rival. Let’s hope so.

The car is very dramatically designed. The design features louvre headlamps and, according to new Chief Designer Dave Amantea, the design is inspired by Pininfarina’s iconic vehicles of the past.

The silhouette, largely made of lightweight materials, including carbon fiber, comes with a low front and flared arches, inspired by the iconic Cisitalia 202 from 1947. The back is again quite high, resembling a fleeing dog that starts the sprint. The doors are also special. They open in opposite directions. This should make boarding easier.

Driving position

The cabin is spacious and functional, yet very luxurious. The driving position has more in common with that of a two-seater than a large SUV. So you must have fun driving this car. A large glass roof should contribute to this.

Drivetrain

Well, we still know very little about that. But earlier in 2020 there were rumors that the car will come with an electric powertrain that can squeeze out 1,000 horsepower. So he will be soon. Funny thing is that the Pura Vision will also come with ‘some off-road capability’. It’s like someone with a box like this going into the woods. Do not think so.

The Pura Vision will make its physical appearance later this month at California’s Monterey Car Week.

