Ultra skiing | Teemu Virtanen’s wild record attempt comes true – the goal is to ski 480 kilometers in a day

Virtanen will start the one-day skiing record attempt at the Vaajakoski sports field in Jyväskylä on Wednesday.

Ultra skier Teemu Virtanen The 24-hour skiing record attempt is finally coming true.

Virtanen hits the skis on the Vaajakoski sports field on Wednesday at 10 in the morning and plans to ski 480 kilometers in the next day.

Virtanen’s original intention was to attempt the record a month ago at the Olympic Stadium in connection with Helsinki Ski Weeks.

However, the record attempt had to be canceled due to weather conditions.

Vaajakoski there will be slippery and icy tracks for the field, if the weather forecasts come true.

During the day it is a couple of degrees warm and sunny, at night the temperature drops to freezing.

In a record attempt, a good track means that it is hard, slippery and even icy.

Vaajakoski’s track is somewhat less than 500 meters long, so Virtanen has to ski about a thousand laps during the day.

The maintenance team is in a hurry, because Virtanen changes the lubricated skis underneath every 20-30 kilometers. This means about 20 pit stops during the day.

“There are two lubricators and several pairs of skis. At first, the ski change interval is a little longer, but it gets shorter when you get tired. In any case, a lubricated ski is always faster, and a hard track eats up the grease quickly.”

As a teacher Virtanen, who is working, admits that the preparation has not been perfect, since the days of the month have been searched for a new date.

On Tuesday, Virtase has another day of work at school in Lahti before traveling to Jyväskylä.

“Last week I skied for 16 hours. This morning I went for a 50-minute run, 25 minutes of which I skied hard. Yesterday I drew the last 3×5 minute bets. The openings have been made.”

The current 24 world skiing record, 472 kilometers, belongs to the St. Petersburg Hans Mäenpään on behalf of.

Virtase also has a record, as he skied more than 433 kilometers in 2010.

