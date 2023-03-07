Ultra skiing | Teemu Virtanen skis shocking amounts every day – rest days are squeezed into non-existence

Ski kilometers 6,000 per year and almost the same amount of roller skiing. 800 training hours per year and an average of 15.5 hours per week.

These are the training amounts of an elite skier, but this interview is done Teemu Virtanen, 55, after work day. The working day is not related to skiing, but he is a Swedish and English teacher at Salpausselkä school in Lahti, and once a week he is also an English teacher at a civic college.

“It’s a lot when I’m a working person,” says Virtanen.

Virtanen’s civilian work is by no means confined to the work of a teacher, as he is Viaplay’s athlete interviewer at the World Cups in skiing and was also at the World Championships in Planica. So that time doesn’t get long, Virtanen explains Ski Classics series competitions in English.

Reason with hard training, there is a tough goal: breaking the 24-hour skiing world record at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. The record attempt will be made as an official Guinness World Record performance. Originally, the work was supposed to start on Tuesday, March 7, but due to the snow forecast for Wednesday, the new date is Tuesday, March 14.

The current record, 472 kilometers, belongs to a resident of St. Petersburg Hans Mäenpään on behalf of. Virtase also has a record, as he skied more than 433 kilometers in 2010.

In order for Virtanen to reach his goal of 480 kilometers, he has to have a lot of training behind him. An ultra skier needs long exercises, that is, really long ones.

“For me, four hours is basic training. The extreme is eight hours or even more. During the winter, I think there are only a few of them. On roller skis I can sometimes do a 12-hour workout.”

Just the thought of such amounts of exercise makes me gasp. How do you cope with such amounts of training?

“It’s a way of life.”

Teemu Virtanen is the messenger of ultraskiing.

Virtanen reminds that he was ten years completely without skiing while working in Hollywood. It’s been 20 years since the long break.

“When I was forty, I thought that maybe I could make it to fifty. I no longer say that there was any limit,” Virtanen laughs.

In order to emphasize the non-challenge of training, Virtanen does not take many training breaks.

“From the beginning of 2020, there were four rest days during the year. Last year there were more than twenty. Sometimes there have been two rest days in a row.”

The most special example of training enthusiasm is related to the World Cup in Falun, where Virtanen had to be an interviewer for Viaplay. Virtanes was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, which was asymptomatic, but he had to leave work.

“I didn’t feel that I was in pain. Then I got excited to ski 300 kilometers. I’m probably one of the few people who has done something like this during corona infection.”

If hard training is a way of life, so what drives you to attempt a 24-hour skiing world record?

“There are many reasons for that. One is the breaking of one’s own boundaries and charm. In addition, I have had a 24-hour skiing record. I wouldn’t forgive myself if I didn’t try to take it back. The weather hasn’t been right before. If the weather is right and I can’t set the record, that’s it,” says Virtanen.

“What no one has done, it certainly fascinates people.”

Are you getting financial benefit from this?

“Yes and no. No one pays me directly for this, even though I have sponsors. All my downs related to skiing have come through this reputation. This is what I am known for.”

The last time Virtanen attempted the record was last winter, but the conditions at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium were impossible.

“The weather was absolutely terrible. When we tested the day before, the water came pouring. I was really stressed. There was a slight frost at night, but the track only lasted a couple of hours. The track broke up underneath and the poles sank.”

In the end, Virtanen skied for 12 hours and stopped.

New the company is supposed to be organized at the Olympic Stadium in connection with the Ski Weeks event of the Finnish Ski Association. The biggest wish is related to the weather.

“Nothing should come from the sky, neither snow nor water. It must not be too cold or too hot. If it were perfect, the night before would be quite cold, 6–10 degrees below zero, and during the day it would be a bit cold, 2–4 degrees. The next night should stay a bit cold,” says Virtanen.

“Snowfall or sleet are really poison. A little water rain can still be tackled.”

Ski tracks will be built at the Olympic Stadium for the Ski Weeks event. The picture is from last year.

Two tracks will be made for Virtanes, which will follow the running track of the Olympic Stadium. The tracks are frozen and also salted to make them last.

“When you go around a small circle like that a thousand times, any track breaks down, even an ice track. That’s why we’re making two tracks.”

Virtanen is not intended to ski alone for 24 hours, but the aim is to get more people to the event.

“There is an open application for this in a way, but you have to be able to ski at my pace, which is, however, quite hard.”

Virtanen is constantly pushing forward.

“It’s the most energy-efficient way to proceed.”

What is also special about Virtanen’s skiing adventure is that he practically does not take breaks at all.

“If you take a ten-minute break, that’s more than three kilometers on a ski trip. So for the next three hours, you should ski a kilometer more.”

Virtanen also tries to eat while skiing. At first, the list includes sports drinks and gels, later on, among other things, chocolate, crisps and yogurt-covered raisins, which provide fat and salt.

“It’s hard to chew anything.”

If and when the 24 hours of skiing goes, are there any goals after that?

“How about skiing [rullasuksilla] across the US or Australia. If you ski across the US, it’s more of a show. It should be made into a TV show.”

Teemu Virtanen trains after work.

