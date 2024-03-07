Ultra skiing | Teemu Virtanen gets Susanna Ylinen, who does strange skiing feats, to join his 24-hour ME company

Teemu Virtanen and Susanna Ylinen go around the field area of ​​Lahti ski stadium for a day.

Does it break A 24-hour skiing world record on Lahti's Salpauselka on March 17? Or maybe two world records?

Ultra skier from Lahti, TV commentator and teacher Teemu Virtanen has now decided the date for his record attempt, but if the weather is bad, the date can still be moved by a few days.

Men's ME is Hans Mäenpää472.007 kilometers.

“I know that I have the potential to break the record, because I'm in really good shape now and the season's ski competitions have gone very well,” says Virtanen, 56 on the cross-country website.com.

In addition A person from Jyväskylä also runs around the 500-meter track of the Lahti stadium Susanna Ylinenwho is trying to break the women's 24 world skiing record.

A year ago, Ylinen, 40, skied 300 kilometers in Ylläki in 20 hours and 15 minutes, so the world record is completely possible. The current 24-hour women's world record is 375.564 kilometers Anni Angerian on behalf of.

The mother of four, who works as a physical education teacher and health entrepreneur, has always exercised a lot, but she has only started doing super long runs in recent years.

Three years ago, Ylinen took a hundred ski runs three days before the birth of her bump. When it was easy, two years ago Ylinen skied 200 kilometers. And a year ago 300 kilometers.

“Perhaps at first I developed such challenges to prove something to myself, but nowadays I do long runs purely for pleasure”, Ylinen stated a year ago In an interview with HS.

The skiing ME companies are shown live on ISTV.

