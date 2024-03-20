Ultra skiing | Super exerciser Susanna Ylinen had skied the whole previous night, but the next night she drank the wrong drink

Ultra skier Susanna Ylinen returned home to Jyväskylä from Lahti right after his 24-hour world record skiing. Ylinen dozed off in the car ride on Tuesday night and fell asleep at home right away. At 01:00 he went to eat, fell asleep again and woke up an hour later to eat again.

“Then I drank a child's drink, but it was an energy drink. I didn't sleep after that. I thought it was some new limping machine,” Ylinen says over the phone.

There was also an awakening at night.

“Guess who whispered in my ear. 2 years old. Mother, shall we go skiing”, Ylinen says the child whispered and laughs surprisingly cheerfully.

General skiing the new ME readings are 388.78 kilometers. In the same event Teemu Virtanen set a new men's world record, 475.88 kilometers.

Unlike Virtase, Ylynen had no experience in record companies. He had skied once in the winter for a long ski run, and last winter he already skied 300 kilometers in just over 20 hours in Ylläki.

“That's it [Ylläksen 300 kilometriä] was child's play. It was easy, comfortable and light. But almost 400 kilometers of the sports field on one and the same track, it was brutal,” says Ylinen.

According to Ylinen, the first eight hours went easily. Little by little it started to feel more difficult and after 20 hours, procrastinating with a straight push was a struggle to match the pain and also a mental struggle.

“This was… this was so inside my head. I have loved long journeys. This wasn't all deliciousness and enjoyment. It was sometimes that, but the end was really hard. It was really hard.”

Ylinen is now sure of one thing. He won't go to the same again.

“Walking around the stadium is not for me. This is like being told in church that it's not my thing. I can't let the scenery not change. It was confirmed here. I love that I see, feel, live and breathe.”

Ylinen thinks about going around the ring more.

“I love skiing, but here I felt like I was doing indoor exercise. As if I were locked on a treadmill.”

“ “I would have liked that bill too.”

24 hours went smoothly.

Rounded by Ylisen the course differed a little from Virtanen's course, because Ylinen skied flat all the time, while Virtanen's run sometimes went around a slight rise and fall, during which he was able to eat.

“I would have liked that bill too. I asked for it, but it was not possible. I do understand that it was Teemu's incident.”

Originally, Ylinen also planned that he would ski part of the trip with free skiing, i.e. skate skiing, but he gave up on that idea.

“I realized right away that I should only pull a curve when free. That would be really exhausting. Then I just kept pushing straight away.”

He took breaks twice.

“I went to pee. They were the only three-meter departures from the track.”

When the field circling is not Ylinen's thing, which made him go wild skiing. The background for all of this can be found three years ago and not in the usual way.

“I was pregnant during my last period and I used to ski a hundred kilometer run every winter. When my aunt from the counseling center was of the opinion that since the calculated time was only a few days away, I could ski in peace. That if it starts shrinking, I'd just let it go. I went skiing then, and it went really well.”

That's when Ylinen started to think that if a child can do a hundred kilometers in his stomach so well, why wouldn't he ski even longer distances. The following winter, he skied 200 kilometers.

“That went really well too. I sometimes went to breastfeed, so there was such a break in that skiing.”

Last winter it was 300 kilometers. It went in just over 20 hours. It occurred to Ylisen and he too was encouraged that the Guinness record in 24-hour skiing would be possible for him.

“I started googling Teemu Virta.”

In the end, the connection was found and the rest is, classically speaking, history. However, painful times preceded it.

“Since December, we were on standby. When will it happen? Is it in January? Or in March? At what point in March? That was the most stressful part. In that, we had to think about how to reconcile work matters.”

Ylisen's work focuses strongly on exercise. He has been an entrepreneur for five years now and coaches, among other things, exercisers.

“I help exercisers find the joy of exercise. That moving would be smart, comfortable and fun. Let's rejoice at even small successes and train sensibly. It's also wonderful that you can develop even with surprisingly small amounts.”

In addition, Ylinen writes about exercise and soon he will also be a first-time author. Tour guide for families with children will be released in April.

Ylisene has almost 20,000 followers on Instagram, and exercise is also a major part of it.

“My goal is to be able to do some things for free, but I also have to pay the mortgage. The more I can spread the joy of exercise, the better it is in my opinion.”

“ “The feeling was joyfully boisterous.”

After 24 hours and a good 388 kilometers, there were enough congratulators.

Eventually There was also joy in the 24-hour skiing. In goal.

“The feeling was joyfully boisterous. I was so grateful that people had come there to cheer. I was very taken that people thought it was somehow a tough and unusual achievement. However, I'm a normal member of a large family [neljä lasta] a mother who just likes to ski.”

Are you still skiing this spring?

“I can ski traditional or closed-loop and free skate skiing in the end of winter, but this winter's flats have now been skied.”