Ultra skiing | Severe frosts are bothering Teemu Virta: the wild ME company is moving again

Teemu Virtanen is still aiming for the 24-hour skiing world record this winter.

Lahtalainen ultraskier Teemu Virtanen, 56, the ambitious goal of skiing the 24-hour world record is transferred again. Virtanen was supposed to try for a record at the Lahti ski stadium in January, but severe frosts changed the plans.

Virtanen, who now works as a teacher and English-language commentator for Ski Classics, plans to try for the record after the Salpausselkä Games in March. The exact date will only be decided a week before the h-moment.

“Of course, it's quite mentally exhausting when you don't know when you'll be able to try and you have to be ready to strike all the time,” Virtanen states on cross-country skiing.com.

A 500-meter track that goes around the outer curve of the athletics track will be frozen for 24 hours of skiing at Lahti's ski stadium.

Virtanen over the years has done a record test in Stockholm, Vålådalen, Levi, Kuortane and last March at the Vaajakoski field in Jyväskylä, where he skied his own new record of 443 kilometers in 24 hours.

In 2010, Virtanen skied 433 kilometers, which was a new world record at the time. The current world record, 472 kilometers, accepted in the Guinness Book of Records, belongs to St. Petersburg Hans Mäenpään on behalf of.

Virtanen's skiing adventure can be seen live on ISTV.

