Ultra running | The pace in the insane race through Africa is accelerating – the “tough guy” ran 110 kilometers during the day

Russell Cook is currently running through Africa. Approximately 16,000 kilometers are accumulated.

Briton Russell Cook is currently running through Africa from the southern tip to the northern tip. According to the original plan, he should have arrived at the northern tip of Tunisia just before Christmas, but many bends during the journey have both lengthened the route and slowed down progress.

No one has run from the southernmost tip of Africa to the northernmost tip before, but a Dane Jesper Olsen has run across Africa from Egypt to South Africa in 2010.

Cook, 26, started his job on April 22 and there were to be 14,500 kilometers or, as Cook himself states, 360 marathons. Due to visa and health problems and being the victim of an armed robbery, the route plan has also had to be changed so that now there are about 10,000 kilometers behind, but there are still about 6,000 kilometers ahead.

Cook estimates that he will arrive at the northern tip of Tunisia in February or March.

Right now Cook is in a particularly good bet, because on Wednesday, the 241st day, he ran his longest day's work to date, 110.12 kilometers, or well over two marathons. Cook ran it in Ivory Coast. Cook usually runs about 20 kilometers at a time

Cook states on X (formerly Twitter) that he will continue to aim for longer daily runs.

“I'm going to challenge my physical limits beyond what I previously thought possible during this trip home. Let's see what happens,” Cook writes.

Cook uses the nickname Hardest Geezer for himself. He reportedly got it after defeating his friend in a boxing match.

In addition to breaking his own limits, Cooke collects funds with his Run, for example to support the homeless through The Running Charity. The goal was originally to raise 100,000 pounds (114,000 euros). Now there are already 115,000 pounds in the bank. Cook has raised the target to £1 million.

COOK is known for several of his previous running exploits. In 2019, he ran from Asia to London in 66 days – the distance is 71 marathons. The length of one marathon is 42 kilometers and 195 meters. No one else has done a similar run. The departure was in Istanbul and he crossed the English Channel on a ferry, where he ran on a treadmill the whole time.

In 2020, he ran a marathon pulling a 730-kilogram passenger car behind him. The time in the adventure, which was accepted into the Guinness Book of Records, was a little less than ten hours.

Cooke also has other kinds of exploits. In 2021, he was buried for a week – only food was water. The rapture was watched live on YouTube.