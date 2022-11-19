Kevin Sinfield collected almost 1.5 million euros for the treatment of ALS with his Run.

English former rugby player Kevin Sinfield finished his hard work on Saturday. He ran seven ultramarathons in seven days.

The goal of the seizure was to raise funds for the treatment of ALS patients, says, among other things Yorkshire Post. ALS is a disease that damages motor neurons, motoneurons, which travel in the spinal cord.

Sinfield ran about 40 miles, or about 65 kilometers, every day. The route has passed through Edinburgh, Newcastle and Leeds, among others.

The last leg ended at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium, where the rugby league world cup final between Australia and Samoa will be played on Saturday.

Sinfield’s the goal was to raise £777,777. Chapter seven comes from his friend and also a former rugby player by Rob Burrow of the game number. Burrow has ALS.

Sinfield’s goal has already been almost doubled, as by Saturday evening almost 1.5 million pounds (1.7 million euros) of funds have been collected.

Sinfield, 42, played for Leeds Rhinos from 1997 to 2015. He holds the English Super League points record, 3,443. Sinfield went on to win the Super League seven times.

Nowadays, Sinfield is a coach at Leicester Tigers.

Correction 11/19/2022 at 9:37 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly mentioned that Australia and Samoa would play in the World Cup final. It’s about the World Cup final.