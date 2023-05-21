Ultra running | Satu Lipiäinen broke the 12-hour world record, also broke the men’s Finnish record

The Finn exceeded the ME that was in the Pole’s name by almost a kilometer.

Ultra runner Fairy tale Lipiäinen has set a new 12-hour running world record, says the Finnish Sports Federation. Lipiäinen, representing Joensuu’s Ultrarunning club Sisu, was the first Nordic to set an official ultrarunning distance world record.

Lipiäinen won both the women’s race and the overall race with a result of 153.600 kilometers in the Kokkola Ultra Run, which ended at midnight the night before Sunday, in a 12-hour run.

The Finn surpassed the Pole by almost a kilometer Dominika Stelmach the previous ME run in January, which was 152.633 kilometers.

Lipiainen also exceeded at the same time Juuso Simpanen the 2021 men’s Finnish record. He exceeded Simpanen’s result by almost five kilometers. According to the sports association, it is the first time that the women’s SE of an official athletics sport is better than the men’s SE.

Lipiäinen now holds the Finnish records in five official ultra running events: 50 kilometers, 100 kilometers, 100 miles, 6-hour run and 12-hour run.