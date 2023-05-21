Sunday, May 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ultra running | Satu Lipiäinen broke the 12-hour world record, also broke the men’s Finnish record

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ultra running | Satu Lipiäinen broke the 12-hour world record, also broke the men’s Finnish record

The Finn exceeded the ME that was in the Pole’s name by almost a kilometer.

Ultra runner Fairy tale Lipiäinen has set a new 12-hour running world record, says the Finnish Sports Federation. Lipiäinen, representing Joensuu’s Ultrarunning club Sisu, was the first Nordic to set an official ultrarunning distance world record.

Lipiäinen won both the women’s race and the overall race with a result of 153.600 kilometers in the Kokkola Ultra Run, which ended at midnight the night before Sunday, in a 12-hour run.

The Finn surpassed the Pole by almost a kilometer Dominika Stelmach the previous ME run in January, which was 152.633 kilometers.

Lipiainen also exceeded at the same time Juuso Simpanen the 2021 men’s Finnish record. He exceeded Simpanen’s result by almost five kilometers. According to the sports association, it is the first time that the women’s SE of an official athletics sport is better than the men’s SE.

Lipiäinen now holds the Finnish records in five official ultra running events: 50 kilometers, 100 kilometers, 100 miles, 6-hour run and 12-hour run.

See also  Athletics Junnila improved the season by a cent, jumping second in Italy

#Ultra #running #Satu #Lipiäinen #broke #12hour #world #record #broke #mens #Finnish #record

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
New survey makes AfD cheer – Habeck collects receipt

New survey makes AfD cheer – Habeck collects receipt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result