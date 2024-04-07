Ultra running | Russ Cook's incredible running stint in Africa ends – 'I'm in pain but I'm not complaining'

Russ Cook's job lasted 352 days.

British ultra runner Russ Cook reaches his goal today, Sunday, when he arrives at the northernmost point of Tunisia. Cook has then run through Africa, more than 16,000 kilometers in 352 days.

Cook, 26, started the last stage on Sunday at around 12 o'clock Finnish time. There were only about 40 kilometers left. This time, Cook is not running alone, as he was accompanied by several cheerleaders and supporters. He arrives at the northernmost point of Africa in the early evening.

Russ Cook received plenty of cheering for his final stage.

“One more day, one last push to get this done,” Cook said For Sky News after going for a run on Sunday.

Cook said he shed a few tears this morning.

“352 days on the road is a long time without seeing my family, my girlfriend. My body is in a lot of pain, but there's only one day left, so I'm not complaining.”

When Cook gets there, there is a party in Bizerte, the northernmost city in Africa, featuring a band called Soft Play, formerly known as Slaves.

“It's pretty incredible that we managed to get Soft Play to play in Tunisia,” Cook told the news agency AFP.

Cook is the first person to run from the southernmost tip of Africa to the northernmost point. He has taken 19 million steps and run in 16 countries. I have run through Africa before, but the routes have not been quite extreme.

Cook started his work from South Africa's Cape Agulhas in April 2023 and it will end in a little less than a year in Tunisia's Ras Angela.

Cook has also collected money for charity with his Run. On Sunday, there were already 670,000 pounds (780,000 euros). The money will be used for mental health work for young people and for the education of people in Sahrawi refugee camps.

Cook's the run hasn't been just running, because due to several problems and delays, the original plan to get there has been stretched. Originally, his goal was to arrive in Tunisia before Christmas. In the fall, the goal moved to February-March, and he finally gets there on April 7.

Cook and his group were victims of an armed robbery in Angola. Cameras, passports and cell phones were stolen.

In August, he got lost and was separated from his group for several days in the jungle in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Villagers armed with machetes “freed” Cook when Cook's group paid them the requested amount of money.

Russ Cook ran in a total of 16 countries in Africa. Last in line was Tunisia.

Cook is known for several of his previous running exploits. In 2019, he ran from Asia to London in 66 days – the distance is 71 marathons. The length of one marathon is 42 kilometers and 195 meters. No one else has done a similar run. The departure was in Istanbul and he crossed the English Channel on a ferry, where he ran on a treadmill the whole time.

In 2020, he ran a marathon pulling a 730-kilogram passenger car behind him. The time in the adventure, which was accepted into the Guinness Book of Records, was a little less than ten hours.

Cook also has other kinds of exploits. In 2021, he was buried for a week – only food was water. The rapture was watched live on YouTube.

Cook uses the name “hardest geezer” on social media. He says he got it after beating his friend in a boxing match.