Sunday, November 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ultra running | Kaisa Mäkäräinen started the tough desert run at a furious pace, leading after the opening day

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in World Europe
0

Mäkäräinen was faster than any male competitor.

Former biathlete Kaisa Mäkäräinen is currently participating in the 70km HMDS Desert Run in Jordan. After the first day, Mäkäräinen leads the race and second is another Finn, Heidi Haapasalo.

Mäkäräinen took three hours, 21 minutes and 14 seconds to travel on the opening day. Haapasalo was seven minutes behind Mäkäräinen.

The Finnish duo is in an overwhelming lead, also compared to the male competitors. In the general competition, Spain is third Pablo Torrentí Fernandez – he’s already left Mäkäräinen for almost an hour. The third place among women is France Victoire D’Elbéeleave Mäkäräinen for a good hour.

The HMDS desert run is run in three parts. The second part will be run on Monday and the third on Wednesday.

The competition also has 100 km and 120 km series. There are no Finns involved in them.

Correction 13.11. 19:50: Corrected race abbreviation from HDMS to HMDS.

See also  Olympic Games The Austrian Olympic skier Mika, 22, was named after Mika Myllylä: “His handsome legacy must not be forgotten”

#Ultra #running #Kaisa #Mäkäräinen #started #tough #desert #run #furious #pace #leading #opening #day

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

G20, White House: "Bilateral Biden-Meloni on November 15"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.