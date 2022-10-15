Ultra running | In Vihti, a special MM competition is running throughout the night

The Finnish team competes with 36 other countries, and the best can probably run until Monday morning.

A special running competition started in Nummela on Saturday afternoon at 15:00. It is part of the global Big Dog's Backyard Ultra World Championship, which is the so-called backyard World Championship.

The competition is run in 37 countries at the same time. The representatives of each country run their own satellite race in their own country, and the results for all satellite races are decided jointly.

Countries compete as teams against each other, and in addition, runners compete as individuals for a place in next year’s international competitions.

There are 15 runners in the Finnish team, who were invited by the selection committee of the competition based on previous performances.

from the United States in widespread Backyard ultra competitions, in addition to endurance, toughness is measured above all else.

In this competition format, a 6.7 kilometer run is started every hour. If it is run in, for example, 50 minutes, there is ten minutes left for maintenance and rest before the next start. The runner chooses himself how fast he wants to run the lap.

It is, so to speak last man standing -spiritual elimination competition. The winner is the one who runs one lap more than the others.

There are two routes in the Finnish satellite competition. The daylight time route goes around Nummelanharju airport along more technical paths, and the dark time route is run in two 3.35 kilometer loops on flatter terrain.

One One of the runners on the Finnish team is from Helsinki Kati Ahokasof which HS told two years ago.

“As a runner, I’m slow but clumsy. I love Backyard ultra because you don’t have to be very fast,” Ahokas said of the Finnish team with an introductory video.

In the Finnish competition, the best will probably run through two nights until Monday morning. For example, in October 2020, Ahokas won the competition in Nuuksio, Espoo, after running for 40 hours. The running distance was 270 kilometers.

You can follow the course of the Nummela competition via the results service on the event’s website: https://nummelabackyardultra.com.