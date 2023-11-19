Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 19/11/2023 – 21:51

Ultra-right candidate Javier Milei will be the future president of Argentina for the next four years. With 98.21% of the votes counted, he is mathematically elected with 55.75% of the votes, against 44.24% for the government candidate and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

To the vote in the early afternoon, Milei said that “everything that had to be done has already been done” and the time for people to speak had come, “despite the fear campaign”. Coalition candidate La Libertad Avanza said the moment was one of hope, to prevent what he called “continuity of decadence”.

Related news:

An economist, Milei is characterized by being an anti-system candidate in a country shaken by a serious economic crisis, where inflation reached 142.7% in the 12 months ending in October. He promises to dollarize the economy and abolish the Argentine Central Bank to end inflation, but softened other promises in the second round, promising not to privatize healthcare and public schools.

Rose to fame as an economic commentator on television programs, Milei claims to be a dog lover and, according to Argentine media, has several clones of a dog that lived from 2004 to 2017. Although he allied himself with traditional right-wing politicians in the second round, like former president Mauricio Macri and the defeated candidate Patricia Bullrich, the winning candidate attracted the vote especially from younger people by positioning himself against traditional politicians, who he calls “the caste”.

During the campaign, Milei was compared to anti-system politicians such as former US president Donald Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. The future Argentine president defines himself as a libertarian and anarcho-capitalist and declared himself a defender of ideas such as the commercialization of organs and the free sale of weapons. During the second round, he criticized Pope Francis, whom he called a communist.

Brazil

Through social media, even before confirming Milei’s victory, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva congratulated Argentine institutions for conducting the electoral process, as well as the Argentine people for participating “in an orderly and peaceful manner”.

Still not knowing who the winner would be, Lula wished the next government luck. “I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers.” The Brazilian president has not yet commented after confirming the result in the neighboring country.

* with information from Agência Télam