The ultra-processed are everywhere. During the last decades, its availability and affordability has increased explosively and intentionally, first in high-income countries, and then elsewhere. In the United States, and also in the United Kingdom, around 60% of caloric intake already comes from ultra-processed products. In Spain, the proportion of calories obtained from these foodstuffs has also increased.

Messages about these products are also proliferating. In many press reports they are pointed out as the main responsible for the increase in obesity or type 2 diabetes. influencers advocating to abandon its consumption. But what are ultra-processed foods? And what is the scientific evidence on its effect on health?

What are they?

Pastries, soft drinks, cookies, Nuggets, ready meals, dairy desserts… They are all products made predominantly (or completely) based on industrial ingredients, and containing little (or no) natural food. For this reason, they usually have a high caloric density (due to their amount of sugars and fats) and low nutritional quality (very little amount of protein or micronutrients). That is, they provide almost nothing, except packaged calories.

The term ultra-processed was used, for the first time, by Carlos Monteiro in 2009. Currently, and in the absence of a legal norm that establishes a specific definition, the most accepted (at least in the field of public health) is that of the Monteiro et al.. These define ultra-processed products as “industrial formulations produced from substances obtained from food or synthesized from other organic sources.” And they continue: “Normally, they contain little or none of the intact food, are prepared to eat or heat, and are high in fat, salt or sugars and little dietary fiber, protein, various micronutrients and other bioactive compounds.”

In short, ultra-processed foods are edible industrial preparations made from substances derived from other foods. They are improved products to be attractive to the palate and very comfortable as they can be consumed at any time and place.

Added to this is its enormous profitability. The ultra-processed ones have a long useful life and a very low production cost. In fact, the production of ultra-processed products (for example, sugary drinks) has become one of the most lucrative business activities and higher growth. They are products that are cheaper than fresh or processed foods, and are advertised using misleading messages (“high in vitamins”) and accompanied by claims that seek to mask possible harm, in order to drive consumer demand.

What is its effect on health?

Thanks to traceability and food safety systems, it is very difficult for food, ultra-processed or not, to cause immediate damage to health. With the exception of certain poor-quality fats and sugars, which do cause direct harm, but remain unregulated due to industry interference.

The scientific evidence on the harmful effect of ultra-processed foods is clear. Hundreds of studies have observed an association between the consumption of these products and an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and also premature death. A editorialrecently published by Miguel Ángel Royo-Bordonada and Maira Bes-Rastrollo in Sanitary Gazettesynthesizes this evidence (which also exists in Spain).

In addition to these effects, a recent study, carried out on almost 200,000 adults in the United Kingdom, has concluded that ultra-processed foods also increase mortality from certain types of cancer, especially ovarian cancer in women. And this is not the first. Last year, a research conducted in the United States associated ultra-processed foods with colorectal cancer. Adding to this mounting evidence are findings on mental health. A longitudinal studywith a follow-up of a decade, has associated the consumption of ultra-processed foods with cognitive deterioration in more than 10,000 adults in Brazil.

Regarding the mechanism of action, there are several hypotheses. On the one hand, the damage may be due to the aforementioned low nutritional quality of the most common ingredients in these products: free sugars, refined flours, unhealthy fats, or salt. In turn, the consumption of ultra-processed foods can displace that of others of better nutritional quality, such as fresh or less processed foods. There are studies that suggest additional hypotheses, related to alterations in satiety signals, imbalances in the diversity and composition of the intestinal microbiota, or with the pro-inflammatory and pro-oxidant effects of ultra-processed foods.

Once its effects have been observed, and its plausibility explained at a biological level, it remains to implement fiscal measures (taxes on sugary drinks), and regulations (limiting the exposure, above all, of children and adolescents to this type of product) that counteract the spread of these products.

NUTRITION WITH SCIENCE It is a section on nutrition based on scientific evidence and the knowledge contrasted by specialists. Eating is much more than a pleasure and a necessity: diet and eating habits are right now the public health factor that can most help us prevent numerous diseases, from many types of cancer to diabetes. A team of dieticians-nutritionists will help us to better understand the importance of food and to demolish, thanks to science, the myths that lead us to eat badly.

