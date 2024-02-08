If you are pregnant, you may want to think twice about eating ultra-processed foods like a Hamburger or get a pre-packaged dessert, according to one research published last month in the journal Environmental International.

Ultra-processed foods: why they should be avoided if you are pregnant

Oddly, the report doesn't target ultra-processed foods themselves – not chips, burgers, or even milkshakes and cakes – but what ultra-processed foods touch before you eat them.

Research shows that phthalates, a class of chemicals associated with plastic, can leach into foods from plastic wrappers, packaging and even gloves worn by food handlers. Once consumed during pregnancy, the chemicals can enter the bloodstream, across the placenta, and then into the fetal bloodstream.

The chemical can cause oxidative stress and an inflammatory cascade within the fetus, the researchers noted. Previous literature has indicated that exposure to phthalates during pregnancy may increase the risk of low birth weight, preterm birth, and childhood mental health disorders such as autism and ADHD.

This is the first study in pregnant women to show that diets high in ultra-processed foods are linked to increased exposure to phthalates, the authors wrote.

“When moms are exposed to this chemical, it can cross the placenta and enter the fetal circulation,” said senior author Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana, a pediatrician at UW Medicine and a researcher at the Seattle Children's Research Institute.

This analysis involved data from the Conditions Affecting Neurocognitive Development and Learning in Early Childhood (CANDLE) research cohort, which included 1,031 pregnant individuals in Memphis, Tennessee, enrolled between 2006 and 2011. Phthalate levels were measured in the samples of urine collected during the second trimester of pregnancy.

The researchers found that ultraprocessed foods made up an average of 10% to 60% of participants' diets, or 38.6%. Every 10% higher dietary proportion of ultraprocessed foods was associated with a 13% higher concentration of di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, one of the most common and harmful phthalates. The quantities of phthalates were obtained through urine samples taken from the women involved in the study.

Ultra-processed foods, according to researchers, are made primarily of substances extracted from foods such as oils, sugar and starch, but have been so modified by processing and the addition of chemicals and preservatives to improve their appearance or shelf life that they are difficult to dispose of. recognize from their original shape, the researchers noted. These include, for example, packaged cake mixes or packaged chips, hamburger buns and soft drinks.

When it comes to fast food and ultra-processed foods in general, gloves worn by employees and equipment or tools for storage, preparation and serving can be major sources of exposure. Both frozen and fresh ingredients would be susceptible to these sources, said lead author Brennan Baker, a postdoctoral researcher in Sathyanarayana's lab.

This is the first study, the researchers say, to identify ultraprocessed foods as a link between phthalate exposure and the socioeconomic problems mothers face. Mothers' vulnerability may arise from financial hardship and living in “food deserts” where healthier, fresher foods are harder to obtain and transportation to distant markets is unrealistic.

“We don't blame the pregnant person here,” Baker said. “We must invite manufacturers and regulators to offer substitutes, which may not be even more harmful.”

Further laws are needed, the authors say, to prevent phthalate contamination in ultra-processed foods by regulating the composition of food packaging or even the gloves that food handlers can use.

What should pregnant women do now? Sathyanarayana said pregnant women should try to avoid ultra-processed foods as much as possible and look for fruits, vegetables and lean meats. Label reading can come into play here, she added.

“Look for the lowest number of ingredients and make sure you can understand the ingredients,” he said. This also applies to “healthy foods” like breakfast bars. See if it's sweetened with dates or contains a litany of fats and sugars, she said.

There is growing evidence to show that ultra-processed foods are not only harmful to your health, but also increase the risk of cancer. The term ultraprocessed foods was created as a way to classify foods, known as the NOVA classification. The system allows experts to better understand the health impact of different food categories.

Dr. Dawn Mussallem of the Mayo Clinic talks more about the connection between ultraprocessed foods and cancer. “The average American in the United States consumes at least 63 percent ultraprocessed foods,” says Dr. Mussallem.

He says vegetables make up just 12% of the average American diet, and half of those consumed are processed. “We know that ultra-processed foods are directly linked to mortality or premature deaths.”

They are also linked to colorectal, ovarian and breast cancer. “Studies show us that not only do ultra-processed foods increase the risk of cancer, but that after a cancer diagnosis such foods increase the risk of death,” she says Dr. Mussallem. “Ultra-processed foods would be things in a package: things like crackers, pastries, cupcakes and muffins, processed meat,” he says. They include ingredients that you can't bring into your kitchen.

“With these ultra-processed foods, you get chemicals and additives that are probably very risky for cancer survivors,” says Dr. Mussallem. Add plenty of fruits and vegetables to your diet. Eat whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds to get optimal health benefits.

According to a new study by researchers at Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy, the calories children and adolescents consumed from ultra-processed foods increased from 61% to 67% of total calorie intake from 1999 to 2018. Published August 10, 2021 in JAMA, the study analyzed the dietary intake of 33,795 children and adolescents nationwide.

“Some whole grain breads and dairy products are ultraprocessed and are healthier than other ultraprocessed foods. Processing can keep food fresher longer, allows food to be fortified and enriched, and improves consumer convenience,” said senior and corresponding author Fang Fang Zhang, a nutritional epidemiologist at the Friedman School. “But many ultra-processed foods are less healthy, with more sugar and salt and less fiber, than unprocessed and minimally processed foods, and the increase in their consumption by children and adolescents is concerning.”

The biggest spike in calories came from ready-made or reheated meals such as takeaway and frozen pizza and burgers: from 2.2% to 11.2% of calories. The second largest increase in calories came from sweet snacks and packaged desserts, consumption of which grew from 10.6% to 12.9%.

There was a greater increase in consumption of ultraprocessed foods among non-Hispanic blacks (10.3%) and Mexican Americans (7.6%) than among non-Hispanic whites (5.2%). Trends in other racial/ethnic groups were not assessed due to a lack of sufficient data allowing nationally representative estimates across survey cycles.

There were no statistically significant differences in overall outcomes based on parental education and family income. “The absence of disparities based on parental education and family income indicates that ultra-processed foods are pervasive in children's diets,” Zhang said. “This finding supports the need for researchers to track trends in food consumption more comprehensively, taking into account the consumption of ultra-processed foods.”

During the study period, calories from often healthier unprocessed or minimally processed foods decreased from 28.8 percent to 23.5 percent. The remaining percentage of calories came from moderately processed foods such as cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, and consumer-added flavor enhancers such as sugar, honey, maple syrup, and butter.

There was good news: Calories from sugary drinks dropped from 10.8% to 5.3% of overall calories, a drop of 51%.

“This finding shows the benefits of the concerted campaign in recent years to reduce overall consumption of sugary drinks,” Zhang said. “We need to mobilize the same energy and level of commitment when it comes to other unhealthy ultra-processed foods like cakes, cookies, donuts and brownies.”

“In further analysis, we compared the composition of ultraprocessed foods to that of non-ultraprocessed foods using data from 2017-2018. We found that ultraprocessed foods contained a substantially higher percentage of calories from carbohydrates and added sugars and higher levels of sodium, but also contained less fiber and a lower percentage of calories from protein,” said the study's first author. , Lu Wang , postdoctoral researcher at the Friedman School.

“Food processing is an often overlooked dimension in nutrition research. It may be necessary to consider that ultraprocessing of some foods may be associated with health risks, regardless of the poor nutritional profile of ultraprocessed foods in general,” concluded Zhang.

Ultra-processed foods are foods that are ready to eat or reheat, often high in added sugars, sodium and carbohydrates and low in fibre, proteins, vitamins and minerals. They typically contain added sugars, hydrogenated oils and flavor enhancers. Examples include sweet snacks and packaged desserts, sugary breakfast cereals, French fries, fast food burgers, and some lunches such as bologna and salami. When consumed in excess, these foods are linked to diabetes, obesity and other serious medical conditions, such as some cancers.