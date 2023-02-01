Eating more ultra-processed foods increases the risk of developing and dying from cancer, especially ovarian cancer, according to a new study of more than 197,000 people in the UK, more than half of whom are women.

Overly processed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces, frozen pizza, and ready-to-eat meals, as well as hot dogs, sausages, french fries, soda, store-bought cookies, cakes, pastries, donuts, ice cream, and many more.

“Ultra-processed foods are produced with industrially derived ingredients and often use food additives to adjust color, flavor, consistency, texture or extend shelf life,” said first author Dr. Kiara Chang, a fellow at the National Institute for Health and Care Research at the Imperial College London School of Public Health, in a statement.

“Our bodies may not react in the same way to these ultra-processed ingredients and additives as they do to minimally processed, fresh, nutritious foods,” Chang said.

However, people who eat more ultra-processed foods also tend to “drink more soft drinks and less tea and coffee, as well as fewer vegetables and other foods associated with a healthy eating pattern,” said Duane Mellor, nutritionist and senior fellow at Aston Medical School in Birmingham, UK in an email.

“This could mean that it may not be a specific effect of the ultra-processed foods themselves, but rather reflect the impact of a lower intake of healthier foods,” said Mellor, who was not involved in the study.

Increased risk with consumption

The study, published Tuesday in the journal eClinicalMedicine, looked at the association between eating ultra-processed foods and 34 different types of cancer over a 10-year period.

The researchers examined information about the eating habits of 197,426 people who were part of the UK Biobank, a large biomedical database and research resource that followed residents from 2006 to 2010.

The amount of ultra-processed foods consumed by the people in the study ranged from a low of 9.1% to a high of 41.4% of their diet, according to the study.

The eating patterns were then compared with medical records that listed cancer diagnoses and deaths.

Every 10% increase in consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a 2% increase in the development of any type of cancer and a 19% increase in the risk of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, according to a released statement. by Imperial College London.

Cancer deaths also increased, according to the study. For every additional 10% increase in consumption of ultra-processed foods, the risk of dying from any type of cancer increased by 6%, while the risk of dying from ovarian cancer increased by 30%, according to the release.

“These associations persisted after adjusting for a variety of sociodemographic factors, smoking, physical activity, and major dietary factors,” the authors wrote.

When it comes to cancer deaths among women, ovarian cancer ranks fifth, “accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system,” noted the American Cancer Society.

“The findings add to previous studies showing an association between a higher proportion of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) in the diet and a higher risk of obesity, heart attacks, stroke and type 2 diabetes,” said Simon Steenson, nutrition scientist . at the British Nutrition Foundation, a charity partly funded by food producers and manufacturers. Steenson was not involved in the new study.

“However, an important limitation of these previous studies and the new analysis published today is that the results are observational and therefore do not provide evidence of a clear causal link between UPFs and cancer or the risk of other diseases,” said Steenson in a the e-mail.

gathering evidence

People who ate more ultra-processed foods “were younger and less likely to have a family history of cancer,” wrote Chang and colleagues.

High consumers of ultra-processed foods were less likely to engage in physical activity and more likely to be classified as obese. These people also likely had lower household incomes and education and lived in the most disadvantaged communities, according to the study.

“This study adds to the growing evidence that ultra-processed foods are likely to negatively impact our health, including our risk of cancer,” said Dr. Eszter Vamos, lead author of the study and senior clinical lecturer at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London. in a statement.

This latest research isn’t the first to show an association between a high intake of ultra-processed foods and cancer.

A 2022 study examined the diets of more than 200,000 men and women in the United States for up to 28 years and found a link between ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer — the third most diagnosed cancer in the United States — in men but not women. .

And there are “literally hundreds of studies (that) link ultra-processed foods to obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease and overall mortality,” said Marion Nestle, professor emeritus of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University.

While the new UK study can’t prove causality, only an association, “other available evidence shows that reducing ultra-processed foods in our diet can have important health benefits,” said Vamos.

“Further research is needed to confirm these findings and understand the best public health strategies to reduce the widespread presence and harm of ultra-processed foods in our diets,” he added.