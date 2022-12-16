Ultra Peru 2023 was a rumor that had been circulating in recent weeks, but it has already come true. Our country was confirmed as the setting for the first edition of the Ultra Music Festival 2023with this, the most important festival of electronic music will reach the Peru after a long wait on the part of his followers.

This Friday, December 16, the Music and Vastion Group producer responsible for having brought several editions of Road to Ultra Y Ultra Worldwide, granted to Peru the license to carry out a larger event.

Ultra Peru 2023: when will it be?

The producer Music Y Vastion Group determined that its largest format be carried out in Peru, after having carried out different editions of Road to Ultra in our country with great success. The date assigned for the Ultra Peru 2023 will be the Saturday April 22 at the San Marcos stadium.

Peru will host the Ultra Music Festival 2023. Photo: @VastionGroup

It should also be noted that our country is one of the few in Latin America which hosts an event of such a dimension. In past editions it had only been held in some important cities of Brazil.

Finally, let us remember that the latest edition of the Road to Ultra Peru 2022 took place on the premises of the jockey club last October 8. For that event were present afrojack, DJ Snake, KSHMR Y Nicky Romero.

When does the sale of tickets for Ultra Peru 2023 start?

On Monday December 19 at 9:00 a.m. Ticket sales will begin for theUltra Peru 2023″ from the official website ultraperu.com/tickets . Although the prices that the tickets will have are still unknown, people who want to buy them will get a 15% discount if they buy it with a BBVA card.

Tickets for said electronic music festival will go on sale this December 19 from 9:00 am Photo: infoZport

Ultra Peru 2023: which artists could be present?

Although there is still nothing confirmed regarding the artists who would be at the event, it is estimated that afrojack, Martin garrix, Alesso, Nicky Romero, axwell Y Galantis They would be just some of the DJs that would perform at the music show.