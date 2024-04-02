Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews temporarily blocked Highway 4, near the city of Bnei Brak, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, this Monday (1st), before being removed by riot police.

The protest took place on the day that an order from the Israeli Supreme Court that allows military exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews, renewed year after year if they study full-time in religious seminaries (yeshivas), expired. All other young people in the country are required to serve three years – two years for women – upon reaching the age of majority and risk months in prison if they refuse.

The court ruling ordered the Ministry of Defense to begin the process of recruiting men from the ultra-Orthodox Haredi Jewish movement starting this week and froze many of the public maintenance subsidies these students receive, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested , on March 28, a 30-day extension, which was rejected by the prosecutor's office.

Protesters carried signs reading “to prison, not to the Army” and “we will die rather than be called up”, while a police spokesman confirmed the arrest of five protesters “for assaulting officers and disturbing public order”. .

“Hundreds of protesters blocked the road, confronted the police, lay down at the risk of their lives, threw objects and attacked horses and riders, accompanied by chants calling the police 'Nazis' and 'murderers',” an official statement said.

“The police acted to evacuate the blocked vehicles and directed them to alternative routes. The road is now empty of vehicles,” he later posted.

After the mobilization of 287,000 reservists for the war that has lasted almost six months in the Gaza Strip, in addition to battalions of soldiers positioned on the northern border with Lebanon and in the West Bank, many Israelis have asked Netanyahu that all young people in Israel comply his “military duty”.

Protesters call for Netanyahu's second night out

Thousands of Israelis gathered for the second day in a row at a four-day event in Jerusalem to call for new elections, in a country where part of the population blames the prime minister for the stay of approximately 130 hostages in Gaza, held by Hamas since the attack by October 7th.

The protesters, spread out in front of the streets of the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem, where they also set up a stage and hundreds of tents, waved flags with the colors of Israel and distributed stickers with the slogan “out” in reference to the government. “We would prefer not to have elections, but with this government we are becoming increasingly weak,” an Israeli woman who joined the protest this Monday (1st) in Jerusalem, told EFE Agency, arriving with her sister from a suburb of Tel Aviv.

On Sunday (31), the first official day of protests and when more than 100 thousand people began to take to the streets of Jerusalem to demonstrate against Netanyahu, he reiterated that he was doing everything in his power to bring the hostages back, kidnapped by the terrorist group almost six months ago.

“I understand the desperation and the desire to do everything possible to bring them back,” Netanyahu declared in a televised message, in which he stated that an election would “paralyze” negotiations and would only benefit Hamas.

On this second day, relatives of the hostages – more than 30 of whom are dead, but whose bodies are still being held in the Gaza Strip -, the former deputy chief of staff, General Yair Golan, and Israeli activists spoke.

“A direct line connects October 7 – the day of the multiple Hamas attack – with the failures of the Gantz-Netanyahu government, the main one being the abandonment of the hostages,” declared Golan, who demanded their return “as soon as possible “.

In a statement on Monday, several hostage families reminded Netanyahu that “rescuing those kidnapped is sacred” and asked the negotiating team “not to return (to Israel) without an agreement.”

Since the beginning of the week, an Israeli delegation has been in Cairo, after weeks of impasse, negotiating a possible truce agreement and the return of captives, a source in the Egyptian security sector told EFE.

Demands from both sides appear insurmountable as Hamas continues to impose – as it has done from the start – a “comprehensive” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as a requirement for a truce, as well as the return of people displaced to the north of the territory and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the region.

For weeks, Israel has described these demands as “illusory”, although local media cite that Tel Aviv may be more flexible this time due to external pressure. (With EFE Agency)