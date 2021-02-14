Although all forecasts indicate that no party will reach the necessary majorities to form a government and will need a coalition, the ‘Self-determination’ movement has a wide advantage over the other two major parties. The new parliamentarians will be decisive in the negotiations with Serbia and especially in overcoming the economic crisis.

Stability is at stake in the Kosovo parliamentary elections. The 120 legislators who are elected will have the challenge of forming a new government after the fall of two administrations in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, an economic recession that plagues the country and the stagnation of talks with Serbia, its former rival at times of war.







Preliminary results show that of those three topics, the last one could remain frozen. So far, the State Elections Commission has counted only 46% of the votes. But already the anti-establishment party called Self-determination (Vetëvendosje, in Albanian) marks an advantage that seems insurmountable. The movement marks the elections with 48% of the votes counted, while the second – the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) – has only 18.3%. And the ruling Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) party has 13.7%. Preliminary results are expected to be completed on Monday.

If Self-Determination obtains majorities, talks with Serbia could remain difficult as that party is ultra-nationalist, while Belgrade has refused to recognize Kosovo’s independence, claiming to protect the minority of Serbs living in that territory.

Indeed, Self-Determination leader Albin Kurti campaigned under the banner that a dialogue with Serbia should not be promised, which has been frozen since last year following talks brokered by the United States and the European Union. “Kosovo as an independent state is returning this Sunday to its people as a source of sovereignty,” Kurti told reporters after casting his vote.

The aforementioned official already served as prime minister for five months, until his government fell in March 2020 after a motion of censure for handling the pandemic. Kurti did not consider the declaration of a State of Emergency made by the President of Kosovo, Hahim Thaci, necessary. And that triggered the conservative Kosovo Democratic League to promote the motion that ended in impeachment.







But as much as Self-Determination takes the lead at the polls, the ultranationalists of the left are still not guaranteed victory. Preliminary results are not enough for the community to win the 61 seats in Parliament it needs to be a majority. If it does not succeed, it will have to ally with another party to form a coalition as in the old Kurti government.

The economic crisis and corruption: the other great challenges of the new government

With a third of its workforce unemployed and a per capita gross domestic product of $ 4,300, Kosovo remains the poorest country in the Balkan region. That is why the reactivation was one of the strongest discussions of the campaign and a more predominant theme than the negotiations with Serbia themselves, even though this discussion has been the main one in the last decade.

The three leading parties referred to their strategies to reduce unemployment, now that a quarter of adults in Kosovo do not have a job. Additionally, the pandemic slowed the country’s growth by 4.5% in 2020, according to the World Bank.

Acting Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of the Democratic League of Kosovo said his government made a deal in September with the United States for a billion dollars to inject into the economy. “We have an ambitious economic program that would create thousands of new jobs,” Hoti said.

Avdullah Hoti, a candidate for Prime Minister of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), delivers a speech during an election rally in the city of Podujevo, Kosovo, on Monday, February 8, 2021. © Visar Kryeziu / AP

Kurti spoke of “multiple reforms in the face of multiple crises” and told the AP agency that his central concerns are employment and justice. Furthermore, his campaign banner was the fight against corruption, the same theme that contributed to his victory in 2019.

Neither party leading the counts promised to reactivate talks with Serbia. This is one of the most sensitive issues in Kosovo as the territory declared its independence from the Serbs in 2008. The determination came a decade after the brutal 1998-1999 war between ethnic Albanian separatist rebels and Serbian forces. The war ended in June 1999 after a 78-day NATO aerial bombing campaign drove out Serbian troops and a peacekeeping force entered.

With AP and Reuters