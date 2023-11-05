The Israeli Minister of Heritage, the far-right Amichai Eliyahuhas assured that the launching of an atomic bomb against the Gaza Strip It could be one of the options in the war that has pitted Israel against the Islamist group Hamas since last October 7, The Times of Israel reported today.

According to the media, the minister of the Jewish Power party, the most far-right in the Government, asked on the Radio Kol Berama radio program whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on the Palestinian enclave, replied: “That is one of the possibilities.”

The statements of Eliyahu, known for his ultra positions, such as his proposal to annex the occupied West Bank territory to Israel, have forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately disavow him.

“Amichai Eliyahu’s words are far from reality,” said Netanyahu, quoted by the same media. The Israeli Prime Minister insisted that the Army is acting “in accordance with the highest standards of international law.” to avoid harm to uninvolved people” and added that he will continue to do so until “victory is achieved.”

An Israeli army armored unit advances towards the border with the Gaza Strip.

According to various sources, the Jewish State covertly developed nuclear weapons more than 50 years ago. Until now, it neither admits nor denies its possession and is the only country in the world that does not openly recognize it; but it is an open secret that it is a nuclear state and appears as such on the lists of atomic research institutions.

Israel has been immersed in a war against the Hamas group since the armed wing of this organization carried out an attack against Israel on October 7 that left more than 1,400 dead (most of them civilians), 5,400 injured and at least 241 kidnapped in Gaza.

Israel’s military offensive on the Palestinian enclave has left almost 9,500 dead (most of them children and women), more than 24,000 injured and some 1.5 million displaced, who suffer extremely difficult living conditions due to the collapse of hospitals and the serious shortages of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

