At its Hot Chips 2024 event, Intel showcased a series of new technologies and applications in AI, highlighting their use in contexts ranging from the data center to the cloud, the network to the edge and the PC. Among the innovations discussed were the optical compute interconnect (OCI) chiplet, the industry’s first optical interconnect for high-speed AI data processing, and the Intel Xeon 6 system-on-chip (SoC), scheduled to launch in the first half of 2025.

The Intel Xeon 6 SoC, codenamed Granite Rapids-D, is designed to optimize edge use cases, addressing challenges such as unstable network connections and space and power limitations. With a scalable architecture and built-in AI acceleration, this processor promises to improve the management of AI workflows from data ingestion to inference, helping to enhance automation and decision-making.

Intel also introduced the Lunar Lake processor, designed for next-generation client PCs, featuring significantly improved power efficiency and high performance across cores, graphics, and AI. Finally, the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator was showcased as a solution to address the power and scalability challenges needed to deploy generative AI models.

“Across all AI use cases, from consumer to professional, Intel is providing the platforms, systems and technologies needed to redefine what’s possible,” said Pere Monclus, chief technology officer, Network and Edge at Intel. “As AI workloads continue to grow, our expertise allows us to better understand our users’ needs to drive innovation, creativity and ideal outcomes. While higher-performing silicon and greater platform bandwidth are essential, Intel also understands that each workload presents unique challenges—a system designed for the data center can no longer be simply retrofitted for the edge. With proven expertise in system architecture across the entire data processing continuum, Intel is well-positioned to be at the forefront of AI innovation.”