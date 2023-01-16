The StoreDot ultra-fast charging batteries will be partly produced in Italy, at the Gigafactory in Scarmagno which Italvolt will build starting from mid-2023. The company founded by Lars Carlstrom announced a deal with the Israeli company that invented the XFC cells (extreme fast charging) which guarantee the possibility of recovering a range of 100 miles in 5 minutes, approximately 160 kilometres. According to the schedule provided by Italvolt and StoreDot, production will begin in the Turin plant (where Olivetti once stood) already by 2024 for the 100in5 cells and then it will move on to those designed for 100 miles with three minutes of recharging by 2028 and 100 miles with two minutes of charging by 2032.

The agreement between the two companies therefore provides for the licensing to Italvolt for the production of XFC batteries, with the Carlstrom company which in turn will have to guarantee part of the production to StoreDot to allow it to cover the production needs requested by its customers. The ultra-fast charging lithium-ion batteries of the Israeli company guarantee a high energy density, they will be produced on the 8 lines that will be born in the Scarmagno Gigafactory with an initial capacity of 6 GW per year by 2025. “Our collaboration with StoreDot represents a turning point in our journey towards producing high-quality, large-scale lithium-ion battery cells – commented Lars Carlstrom, CEO and founder of Italvolt – Italvolt’s modular and technologically agnostic approach to production will ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry, in line with technological advances. We are proud to welcome StoreDot as an off-take partner and together we will accelerate the launch of energy-dense battery cells capable of supporting the transition to electric mobility.”

In turn, Doron Myersdorf also underlined his satisfaction with the signing of the agreement: “We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Italvolt, a company that shares our ambition for the entire battery ecosystem and which will be key to securing European production capacity. This agreement allows us to obtain direct production capacity, thus guaranteeing the supply of cells to our future OEM customers. It is imperative that StoreDot establish such relationships as we rapidly move towards mass production of our ultra-fast-charging batteries in the coming months. Our advanced 100in5 technologies will help overcome ‘charging anxiety’, which is currently the biggest barrier to the adoption of electric vehicles”.