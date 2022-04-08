In the old days, on a large avenue with several lanes, if one of them was slow, someone would say: “I’m sure there’s a Kombi up front”. Those days ended with the new Kombi, renamed ID Buzz. Volkswagen had already shown a prototype in 2021, but it has had a lot redone – including the impractical oval steering of the initial design.

Remodeled from its first version in Brazil in 1953, it is now fully electric. The engine has 201-bhp and 150-kW turning the rear wheels, and the on-board battery is 77kWh, which will probably give you a range of around 400 km. It can fit five people and their suitcases, with comfortable seats, more USB ports than any group needs and zero buttons: everything is via haptic detectors. In addition, in the Digital Cockpit there are more than 30 system assistants.

The inconvenience will continue to be recharging: to reach 80%, if the charger is powerful, it can take up to half an hour. It should be released in Europe in September.

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)