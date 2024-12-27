Ultra Cristina Seguí’s 15-month prison sentence confirmed for humiliating a girl who was the victim of rape

Last July, a Valencia court imposed a 15-month prison sentence on the ultra agitator Cristina Seguí for denigrating a girl, the victim of a group rape in the Valencian town of Burjassot, by broadcasting the video that the minor He recorded with several friends. I continued to insinuate that the young woman had invented the attack.

Now, the Provincial Court of Valencia has confirmed the 15-month prison sentence to which Seguí was sentenced, which had to compensate the victim with 12,000 euros, for a crime against moral integrity, as has been announced. The Plural. However, the court has partially upheld the appeal and has acquitted the ultra agitator of the crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets, and has also declared half of the procedural costs ex officio, according to the sentence she received. access elDiario.es.

The ultra accompanied the video with a message that, in addition to revealing the identity of the minor, stated that she had invented a group rape to be famous: “It’s all wrong, she’s not a 12-year-old girl but a 15 or 16-year-old girl, the “Sex was agreed upon and consensual and they did it to become famous on TV thanks to media outlets like you,” he said.

The judges declare it proven that Seguí obtained the video through the mother of a schoolmate of the young woman and that he spread it on Twitter “with the intention of belittling and denigrating those minors publicly, which he achieved.” He achieved it because the victim “saw the psychological situation suffered by the aforementioned sexual assault aggravated.” Cristina Seguí, says the sentence, “was within her right not to believe it,” she affirms, but not to “denigrate the person who claimed to be his victim, nor to publicly criticize the minors’ comments with degrading intent.”

On December 21, the Supreme Court rejected the last appeal that Seguí presented against his conviction for defaming former minister José Luis Ábalos on the social network Twitter (now the agitator against the ruling of the Madrid Court that imposed a sentence of 6,000 euros for insulting Ábalos several times or accusing him of various irregularities without presenting any type of proof.