The new constitution that will be worked on in Chile in the coming months will most likely be of a very conservative nature. In the constitutional elections in the South American country, which took place this Sunday, a large majority of the votes went to right-wing parties. The ultraconservative Republican Party received nearly 36 percent of the vote. Another right-wing bloc received 21 percent of the vote, giving conservative parties an absolute majority.

Chile voted on Sunday for the Constituent Council, a group of fifty representatives who will work on a new constitution for the South American country in the coming months. An earlier attempt to rewrite the constitution failed last year, when a vast majority of Chileans rejected the proposed proposal, citing, among other things, that it would have been too progressive and radical.

Despite this, Chilean politicians decided to make a new attempt and to organize new constitutional elections. The council elected today must have completed their proposal at the end of this year, then there will be another vote in which Chile can make its final verdict. If they reject the proposal again, the current constitution will continue to apply.

This constitution dates back to the era of dictator Augusto Pinochet and was seen by hundreds of thousands of protesters protesting for a new future in 2019 as the main reason behind the country’s inequality. On the progressive wind that blew after those protests, the current left-wing president Gabriel Boric was elected. For him, the win for the far right is a line through his political agenda and a signal that little is left of the 2019 revolution.