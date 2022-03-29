The anger of Ultimo on mental health is contained in his latest song entitled ‘Mental Balance‘contained within its record’Alone’. Over the last few years, the singer has been appreciated for his immense voice but also for his great skill.

In a very short time the voice of Ultimo has conquered millions of fans and filled huge stadiums also touching important topics within his songs. The young artist in a long interview with the portal ‘Daily fact’ he told how important his latest good is and when inside it touches points that are often overlooked.

Within his new single, Ultimo tells how important the mental health and how loneliness can sometimes lead to increased problems. The young singer in recent years of Covid has faced a real fight against his mind and against his deepest fears.

Ultimo’s anger over mental health

The famous singer loved throughout Italy thus explained to ‘Daily fact’: “Mental Balance is a song I needed to write as a plea for help. Like when a child in the dark says ‘mom’ to feel safe ”.

The young boy revealed how difficult it was to face his dark moments: “It is the need to know that on the other side there is someone who listens to me, who understands how I am and does not judge him. I have lived these years with a fluctuating mood and it still happens to me. One moment I’m fine and the next I can’t ”.

Nicolò Moriconi then went on to explain: “I wrote it to help those who have lost their way or who has never found it. At the same time, in the refrain I say ‘alone I will not make it’, because although I have written about loneliness with ‘Solo’ and you continue to think that loneliness is useful “.

“We are made to share our frustrations and emotions, and therefore I like to think that this song closes the chapter of ‘Solo’, also as my human journey. Loneliness helps to find oneself, but it can’t be forever. With Mental Balance I feel I have come full circle “ ends the singer in the long interview.