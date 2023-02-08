The text and meaning of Alba, the piece from Ultimo at the Sanremo Festival 2023, which marks his return to the event after 4 years

Four years after his last appearance, Last back contestant to Sanremo Music Festival 2023 with the song Sunrise.

Last: the text and meaning of Alba

The singer-songwriter had come close to triumph in 2019, beaten only by Mahmood. And not without controversy, on the contrary.

The Roman interpreter had expressed all his frustration at having finished second, having received the highest number of votes from the public, which, in his opinion, should always be the sovereign judge.

However, that chapter belongs to the past, and participation in the Sanremo Festival 2023 is the closing of a circle. At the end of the opening night, he closed among the top positions, with a piece capable of arriving also thanks to his text.

By the way, what is it trying to convey Sunrise? What is the main theme? Let’s go see it together, also on the basis of the statements of the artist himself, released in the process of approaching the event.

Last uses the image of dawn in a metaphorical sense, as of rebirth. It means accepting and embracing one’s limits, without chasing after perfection. Because perfection doesn’t exist and to live well with yourself you need to accept it in the deepest ego.

The highlight for Ultimo are the refrainswhich rise to one dimension abstract, ethereal. In confirmation of this, in the course of the poem he makes no mention of love, if not understood as a universal force, he told Fanpage.it. Below is the full text of Sunrisea piece with which Ultimo competes in the seventy-third edition of the Sanremo Festival:

I love the sunrise because it’s like it’s mine alone

It relaxes me to breathe your air too

I love the sunrise because it’s like a lie

It relaxes me enough, but then you walk away

And can you imagine if we were beyond our limits,

If we were next to habits

And we took better care of those bruises?

We would certainly be more distant, but more similar

And we would have perennial shivers inside us

Can you imagine if all this was real?

I love the sunrise because I often hate my life

Walking aimlessly in this strange street

I love the sunrise because it’s like healthy madness

You can understand it if you feel it and not push it away

And you can imagine if everything was above our limits

And we believed in smiles like comedians,

If we don’t have to talk to get to know each other,

What if we didn’t just love our fellow humans?

Perhaps we would only have eyes to describe ourselves

Because a look, after all, is enough to paint us

When you live a beautiful day, laugh and think of me

I listened to my silences and shivered

Because inside my breath it’s you who lives

And when you live a beautiful day, laugh and think of me

This is enough for me not to lose you,

But can you imagine if all this was reality?

After the first performance, Ultimo had a curious exchange with Gianni Morandi, who brought him the greetings of a certain Antonello. It appeared immediately clear that it was Antonello Venditti. After all, the same competitor of the Sanremo 2023 Festival admitted on previous occasions that he had let him hear the song in preview and he must certainly have appreciated it.