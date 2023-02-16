It really seems that there is bad blood between Ultimo and Marco Mengoni. Two great protagonists of Italian music who took part in the Sanremo Festival that has just ended: Mengoni won with the song Two lives, Ultimo finished in fourth place. According to some rumors, it seems that the two would not have even greeted each other behind the scenes of the Ariston theater.

“Ultimo didn’t greet Mengoni half the time,” says columnist Amedeo Venza. Will it really be like this? But what would be the reason for this behavior? There are few certainties, but rumors claim that these are aspects related to the race. Even the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia would confirm the indiscretion: “Yes, it seems to me too that there are no relations between Ultimo and Mengoni”. No comments at the moment from those directly involved.

Certainly these are two great artists capable of filling stadiums, and for this reason among the favorites on the eve of the victory of this Sanremo. Last after fourth place you had commented on social media: “The last ones never win”. And he had also caused discussion of a video in which some journalists from the Festival press room were heard exulting in the placement of the singer from Alba. Mengoni for his part had pointed out during the event the weight of being given as number one favorite, even against his colleagues: “What a pizza, guys, being the first in the class, everyone looks at you badly, I hate this stuff”.