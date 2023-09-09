The Chilean government gave last Friday, September 1, a period of 30 days to the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) to end the millionaire “outlaw” contracts that it maintains with the houses of

bets online.

“In accordance with current legislation (…) we have considered that this activity is carried out outside the law,” said Jaime Gajardo, Undersecretary of Justice.

Ultimatum

Thereafter, the ANFP has 30 days to cancel the contracts. “Failure to comply with this instruction authorizes the Ministry of Justice (…) to request the State Defense Council to dissolve or terminate the legal personality” of the ANFP, Gajardo warned.

After being notified of the instruction, the ANFP reported in a statement “that the aforementioned resolution is being duly analyzed by its legal team, to determine the different alternatives to what was resolved.”

The ANFP closed a contract with Malta-based online bookmaker Betsson earlier this year, after which the first and second division tournaments adopted the name of that company.

According to the newspaper La Tercera, thanks to this agreement, he receives 2.5 million dollars per year. Most of the 16 Chilean soccer first division teams also have these foreign-based platforms as sponsors.

The Ministry of Justice asked the ANFP for the list of clubs that have agreements with these betting houses, to also demand their termination.

In August 2022, the ministry began to investigate Chilean soccer contracts with online betting houses at the request of seven deputies, who alleged “possible legal violations committed by the ANFP.”

In other countries in the region, such as Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, first division soccer clubs have agreements with online betting platforms.

