It is not being an easy season for him Kun Omen. Physical problems have been a constant since the new season began and he has only been able to play 260 minutes, spread over nine games. An average of less than half an hour per encounter. This is due to the achievement of mishapsBecause when he has barely managed to recover from one, another appears on the horizon. The latest shows his recent isolation from contact with a positive for COVID-19. Without continuity, the top scorer in the history of City has only managed to score two goals and this intermittence does not come at a good time …

Why? The answer is simple. Because his contract ends in the summer and is in the process of negotiation. The information coming from England is not very flattering for the 32-year-old forward. He ‘Mirror‘slide that into the City have given him a kind of ultimatum, since they will not sit down to talk about a possible contract extension unless the Argentine can show that the physical problems are buried. The media highlights that the absence due to isolation arrived just when the ‘9’ was recovering his physical tone after the injury to his thigh that had him in the dry dock for a month and a half. In addition, they indicate that the set-ups of our protagonist are not as accelerated as they should be, so this setback becomes even more important.

Meanwhile, since ‘The Sun‘go further when it comes to dealing with the possible renewal and, although they point, like the’ Mirror ‘, towards the wish of Kun to continue wearing the elastic skyblue, this will have to accept a considerable salary reduction when the time comes. The approximately 290,000 euros that the ram is pocketed should be reduced, practically, by half, if you want the aforementioned extension to occur. Other stars like Yaya Touré in the past had to face the same conditions when seniority outweighed importance on the pitch.

PSG, on the horizon

Agüero must keep fit, first, and accept conditions, second, always according to the information of the aforementioned media. Although if an agreement is not finally reached, they will not lack girlfriends the attacker. The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in Paris has been accompanied by certain requests and wishesAs is normal when the coach changes, and one of the players he would like to coach next season is Kun. The complete Parisian dream would be to join him with Messi, although for that to happen several conditions would have to be given, such as the departure of one of the two stars of the Parc des Princes, Neymar or Mbappé.

Be that as it may, this second part of the season seems essential for an Agüero who is not used to his performance being questioned, but that has its 256 goals and 73 assists in 379 games for City as a fantastic letter of introduction.