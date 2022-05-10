Contratación assures that it has not carried out this procedure in the foreseen time despite the fact that all the certifications are already there
“Active and passive”. This is how the Murcia City Council has been demanding that the architect and director of the rehabilitation of the Old Jail sign the final certification of the completion of the work in order to open it to the public. A definitive approval that does not finish arriving, despite having finished the term that the law establishes and that has
#Ultimatum #City #Council #Murcia #architect #Jail #sign #work
Leave a Reply