Beyond everything that has been achieved at a collective level, Bernardo Silva has signed his best year with Manchester City, this is because the versatile Portuguese player was key in moments of life or death for the Sky Blue team in signing of the triplet. Despite this, from some time ago, the desire of the game generator is to step aside from the team, since he wants to live new experiences and continue raising titles.
Given this, Pep Guardiola’s position has been more than clear, the coach wants the Portuguese to continue in the squad for the following year but they will not force his continuity because if the Spanish coach has shown anything, it is that within his teams he does not it wants nobody who doesn’t want to be a part of it. Although, right now the Premier League box has exhausted the patience it had and put a time limit on the player for him to make and communicate his final decision.
Bernardo has a crazy offer on the table from the football team of Saudi Arabia, but he also expects offensives from PSG and Barcelona, but what they cannot and do not want to wait any longer are the people of Manchester City, who have given as Time limit until the end of the month for the Portuguese to decide whether to leave or stay, because in the event that his position is the first, his direct replacement must be sought within the market and they do not want to lose options.
