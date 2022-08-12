As the days go by, the situation between FC Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong is getting worse. Club and player are unable to reach a fair mean thinking about an exit or a beneficial continuity for both parties, a fact that has exceeded the internal borders, since the fans have begun to charge the Dutchman who they criticize for his lack of support.
The reality is that this fact does not aim to improve, which is why inside the club, Joan Laporta and his entourage have decided to make final decisions with the player, who must make an immediate decision between continuing or leaving, although accepting the conditions of the Barcelona.
The club has placed an ultimatum on Frenkie’s table. If the Dutch player wishes to continue within the Blaugrana squad, the Catalans are open to it, as long as the salary is cut in half and he adheres to the new salary limits of the Barça team, where no one can receive more than 10 million euros per year. In the event that De Jong is not willing to adapt to this new financial policy, he must accept as soon as possible the offers he has on the table, one from Chelsea and one from Manchester United.
