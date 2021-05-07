This weekend the most decisive day is played of the 38 that make up the LaLiga Santander calendar. Since it was drawn, all the clubs have rounded the date on which matchday 35 is played in red. They knew that it would be key if the League reached the last red-hot bars. As has happened. Up to five of the ten games will be between direct rivals on any of the fronts open in the competition: title, Europe or avoiding relegation. In the other five meetings, despite the fact that they are not two teams fighting for the same goal, they will also have involved in one or the other front. A day with duels such as Barcelona-Atlético or Real Madrid-Sevilla, aspiring to raise the LaLiga windup, or a Getafe-Eibar, for permanence.

Title fight

Four title contenders and they face each other this weekend. Right now, Atlético is the only one that depends on itself. Scores two points from Barcelona, ​​whom he visits this Saturday (16:15). At the same distance is Madrid, second in the standings despite having the same points as the Catalans since they have won the golaveraje. The whites, who arrive with the thorn of being eliminated in the Champions League, will receive Sevilla de Lopetegui, four points behind and six from Atlético (although they would need seven to get ahead as they lost the goal score). The defeat of the Hispanics last day has left them with few options to achieve the sorpasso in LaLiga, but they have them and more when facing one of the candidates.

The duel at the Camp Nou is key. A triumph for Atlético would bring down the Catalans and Simeone’s would be seen in two scenarios. The first, in the event that Madrid win, in a heads up in the last three days with their neighbors; the second, in the event of a white stumble, with the possibility of singing the alirón the following day. Although the scenario that the Madrid team would like the most is the draw or, being the least bad for them, the Barça victory. Since if they win at Sevilla they would place leaders and depend on themselves, since in case of any tie on points at the end of the League they would always settle with them as champions.

In case of a tie to points

Madrid have won the golaveraje to Atlético, Barcelona and, for now, Sevilla.

Atlético has, in the absence of the return, the golaveraje won against Barcelona and Sevilla, but not Madrid

Barcelona has the golaveraje won over Sevilla, but lost with Madrid and, for now, with Atlético.

Sevilla have it lost with Atlético, Barcelona and, for now, with Madrid

In the event of a triple tie: Atlético-Madrid-Barça

Real Madrid: 10 points Atlético: 4 points (with one game remaining) Barcelona: 0 (with one game remaining)

In the event of a triple tie: Atlético-Barça-Sevilla

Atlético: 6 points (one game to go) Barcelona: 4 points (one game to go) Seville: 4 points

In the event of a triple tie: Atlético-Madrid-Sevilla

Real Madrid: 7 points (with one game remaining) Athletic: 4 points Sevilla: 3 points (with one game remaining)

In case of a quadruple tie

Real Madrid: 13 points (with one game remaining) Atlético: 7 points (with one game remaining) Barcelona 4 points (with one game remaining) Sevilla: 4 points (with one game remaining)

European banknotes

The fast pace of the first four has led to this season not even the threat of a fight for the positions that lead to the Champions League. Although there is a fight for the other European bills. Fifth and sixth places lead to the Europa League and seventh to the Conference League. Although everything points to a fight between the three occupants of these positions to go to the Europa League, a more succulent prize than the new Conference League, do not leave behind those who are at the gates to storm that area.

Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Betis are the three teams that would travel to Europe next season. The first two for the Europa League and the Verdiblancos for the Conference. Although the margin between them is only two points, which can turn the situation around. Granada and Athletic should not be neglected, both with 45 points, six behind. La Real cannot afford to be distracted, although this day they are facing an opponent in great need of victory and who will put the game uphill, Elche. A priori more comfortable is the Villarreal game, which will be measured at Celta (44 points), which has options to attack the competitions of the old continent, but much more remote. Of course, the Submarine will arrive with the fatigue of playing this Thursday in the semifinals against Arsenal. But, the star game on this front will be Betis-Granada on Monday (9:00 p.m.). Another of the direct duels of the day. Those of Diego Martínez want to continue making history and as he warned last Wednesday at a LaLiga event: “We never think about the ceilings, only day to day.”

In case of ties to points

Real Sociedad has won the golaveraje against Betis and tied with Villarreal

Betis has won the golaveraje at Villarreal, but lost with Real Sociedad

Villarreal has tied the golaveraje with Real Sociedad and lost with Betis

In the event of a triple tie

Real Sociedad: 6 points Betis: 5 points Villarreal: 3 points

Golaveraje of Granada

Won against Athletic and, for now, Betis.

Lost with Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Golaveraje of Athletic

Won Betis

Tied with Villarreal.

Lost with Granada and Real Sociedad.

The fight for permanence

One of Primera’s most agonizing and dramatic struggles is that of salvation. Up to seven teams are involved. Some with more remote options than others to save themselves. Eibar is the one in the worst situation: bottom with 26 points, five from permanence. Precisely the gunsmith team will star in another of the day’s direct duels: on Sunday (14:00) they will visit Getafe, four points above the well. It will also be a clash between Valencia-Valladolid implicated for salvation. Although the ches are six points above, they do not trust. So much so that they have dismissed Javi Gracia as coach and have resorted to the club’s head ‘fire extinguisher’: Voro. The pucelanos, who have a priori the most complicated calendar, mark the permanence with 31 points. And the golaveraje does not help either …

Huesca, for its part, is on the verge of salvation. He will star in a duel that is not considered direct, but is at the gates. Visit Carranza, where Cádiz, already with 40 points, hopes to go from virtual salvation to mathematics. Something that Levante also intends, which will visit an Alavés who cannot afford to stumble if he wants to continue out of the descent. The one who is in the zone to go down right now is Elche (30 points) and who will visit Real Sociedad on Friday to open the day.

Calendar of the teams that fight for salvation JOURNEYS VALENCIA GETAFE ALAVÉS VALLADOLID HUESCA ELCHE EIBAR (14th, 36 points) (15th, 34 points) (16th, 31 points) (17th, 31 points) (18th, 30 points) (19th, 30 points) (20th, 26 points) 35 Valladolid Eibar I raised Valencia Cadiz Real society Getafe 36 Seville Celtic Elche Villarreal Athletic Alaves Betis 37 Eibar I raised grenade Real society Betis Cadiz Valencia 38 Huesca grenade Seville Athletic Valencia Athletic Barcelona In italics the games played away from home.

The accounts and the goals of each team

Golaveraje of Eibar

Won over Valladolid and Alavés

Tied with Huesca and, for now, with Getafe.

Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Getafe.

Golaveraje del Elche

Won over Eibar and, for now, Alavés.

Tied with Valladolid.

Lost with Huesca and Getafe.

Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Alavés .

In the event of a triple tie with Valladolid and Alavés, he is the second least affected, although he can become the most benefited if he wins Alavés.

Golaveraje of Huesca

Won over Elche, Valladolid and Alavés.

Golaveraje of Valladolid

Lost with Eibar, Alavés and Huesca

Golaveraje of Alavés

Lost with Huesca, Eibar and Elche.

Golaveraje of Getafe

Won to Elche and Huesca.

Tied with Alavés and, for now, with Eibar.

Lost with Valladolid