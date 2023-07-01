While 176 professional cyclists set off on Saturday for the opening stage of the Tour de France, a 182-kilometer ride north of Bilbao, Spain, six Dutch recreational cyclists make an even more challenging effort if possible. They cycle ‘The biggest circle’, a circle of more than 600 kilometers through the Netherlands. The distance must be covered within 24 hours, which, including stops, amounts to an average of more than thirty kilometers per hour.

