Ultimate Sackboy, a new LittleBigPlanet spin-off starring PlayStation’s adorable hessian humanoid, will launch for iPhone and Android devices next month on 21st February.

The mobile app contains miniature racetracks for Sackboy and his pals to run along, with a variety of head-to-head challenges, races, and enemies to defeat in exchange for a bulging wardrobe of clothing and other cosmetic items.

You can see it in action below:

Exsackly what it says on the tin.

Ultimate Sackboy is the work of UK developer Existing, which is based in Oxford. It developed and published the title under license from Sony, following its work on the recent Lemmings mobile version.

The mobile game has been in the works for a while and previously popped up via Google Play listings last summer, though Sony never officially announced the project at the time. Prior to that, chatter about Ultimate Sackboy first popped up publicly back in May 2021.

As for Sackboy himself, the PlayStation mascot was last spotted in Sumo Digital’s recent console outing Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PlayStation 4, PS5 and – most recently – also for PC.

Ultimate Sackboy is now available to pre-register on Google play.